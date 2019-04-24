Brian Michael Leonard

Brian Leonard, age 61, of Lake Delton, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at his home in Lake Delton.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Brian was born June 13, 1957 in Niagara Falls, New York, the son of Robert and Alice (Walsh) Leonard.

Brian was a long-time parishioner and active volunteer at St. Mary Catholic Faith Community in Hales Corners, Wisconsin where his children attended school. He had strong business ties to the community and was well respected by all he worked with in the Milwaukee area before making the Dells his home.

He is survived by his sons, Matthew and Andrew Leonard; brothers, Dennis and David Leonard; sisters, Nancy Dvorak and Barbara Browning. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Richard, Robert and Timothy.