Brian LaMere, age 46 of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin died Sunday, September 9, 2018 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 12:00 noon at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin with Richard Mann officiating. Burial will be at Decorah Cemetery near Black River Falls, Wisconsin.Visitation will be held at Conway Picha Funeral Home on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 12 noon.

Brian was born January 27, 1972 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin the son of Tony Barker and Marilyn LaMere. In his younger days he attended pow wows and was a fancy dancer. He always enjoyed sports of any kind and liked playing and watching football and basketball. He loved his family and especially his children.

Brian is survived by his 6 children; parents; brother, Vance “Ponch” and sister, Michelle. He was preceded in death by a brother, Curtis and sister, Jolene.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.