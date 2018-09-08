Obituaries

Brian Keith Rocca

Posted: Sep 08, 2018 12:00 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 08, 2018 12:00 PM CDT

MADISON-Brian Keith Rocca, age 56, passed away on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018.  He was born on April 18, 1962, in Madison, the son of James and Alice (Paulson) Rocca.  

Brian enjoyed watching sports and playing softball, football, wrestling and pool.  Mostly he loved spending time with his family and enjoyed taking care of them.  Brian is survived by daughter, Michelle Rocca; brother, Jeff Rocca; sister, Dawn Cotter; former wife, Nancy (Charles) McQuinn; uncles, Robert (Chris) Rocca and Bill Pye; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.  

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Jim Rocca.  Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


From Our Partners

Sponsored

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars