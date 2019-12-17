Brian K. Wilkes

SUN PRAIRIE - Brian Keith Wilkes, 63, passed away in his home in Sun Prairie, Wis., on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, from heart disease and complications following open heart surgery.

Brian was born in Stamford, Connecticut to John Charles Wilkes and Ivy May Banks Wilkes on May 25, 1956. He graduated from Stamford High School in 1974 and received a BA in Interdisciplinary Studies at MIU in 1980. Brian earned his Master of Social Work from the University of Iowa in 1995.

Brian had a lifelong commitment to helping disadvantaged children in the most challenging situations. As a case worker for Lutheran Family Services, Tanager Place, St. Luke's Hospital and Four Oaks, Brian was someone known for his effective service to children and families in need. In 2000, Brian became the Acting Chief Administrator at Child Specialty Clinics a public health program for children and youths with special health care needs. He was responsible for the operations and administration of this program with 14 clinics across the state until 2009.

His family and friends remember Brian for his listening ear, his off key (joyous) singing and his steadfast encouragement of others towards their own education and fulfillment.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Roy Wilkes of Seymour, Connecticut.

He leaves behind his husband, Bruce Gladstone of Sun Prairie, Wis.; his two sons, Davey Ethan Wilkes (Yasmin Mudah) and Andrew John Murdock Wilkes (Lauren Linder) of Seattle. Also mourning his passing are Bonnie Wilkes (sister-in-law), Erin Wilkes (niece), Kevin Wilkes (nephew) and Marie Wilkes (co-parent and lifelong friend).

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to one of the following: The University of Wisconsin Choral Fund in memory of Brian Wilkes. https://secure.supportuw.org/give/ or Cocoon House, 3530 Colby Avenue, Everett, WA 98201 or online at http://www.cocoonhouse.org/how-to-give Cocoon House provides housing, food, and numerous other resources for 12-24 year old's experiencing homelessness in Snohomish County Washington.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services

Madison (608)442-0477

www.866allfaiths.com