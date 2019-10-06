MCFARLAND - Brian Dennis Duran, age 67 of McFarland, Wis., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in the comfort of his home and surrounded by loved ones. He was born on Feb. 5, 1952 in Hartford, Conn., the son of Lawrence F. Duran and Olive (Boyer) Duran. He married Frances A. (DiModica) Duran on July 12, 1986. He is survived by his wife, Fran; daughters, Angelina (David) Swenson and Ashley (Elliott) York; and grandchildren, Silas and Olive, whom he loved with his whole heart.

Brian grew up in Berlin, Conn., where he was loved by so many. As a child, he loved spending time in Maine with his family, catching fish and playing until the sun went down. These were some of his fondest childhood memories and he did such an amazing job making sure to create amazing memories with his own family in Wisconsin.

Brian doted over his girls and his wife. He made every holiday seem extraordinary and storybook-like. He knew the difference between house and home and made his own home feel so warm along with his loving wife.

Brian's spirit will live on in the call of the loons, the crackle of the fire, the rustling of the leaves, and in the hearts and wild eyes of those whose lives he touched.

If you knew him, you were blessed. His kindness and gentle, loving soul just radiated and will never, ever be forgotten.

To our Papa: "May you stay forever young".

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON CROSS PLAINS FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2421 Church St., at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. A dinner and celebration of Brian's life, in the way he would love, will follow.

A special Thank You to UW Carbone Cancer Center and the caring staff at Heartland Hospice who made his final days comfortable.


