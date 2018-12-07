Brian D. Maloney, age 59, passed away Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at UW Hospital in Madison.

He was born on Aug.16, 1959, in Madison, the son of Patrick and Enid (Siewerth) Maloney. Brian graduated from La Follette High School, Class of 1977, studied Limnology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and was the proud owner of Aquarius Pets on Monona Drive from 1981 to 1997. He married his beloved wife Mary Weber on Feb. 16, 1997, in Las Vegas.

Brian liked to collect and restore antiques, travelling to auctions around the Midwest, and was a journalist for the Auction Action Antique News. He and Mary were avid gardeners, landscapers and did native land restoration on their rural property in Deerfield. Brian was a caring and kind person, who was passionate about nature, the environment, his pets, and all the creatures he cared for, which could range from fish, birds, cats, and even chickens. Anyone who knew Brian remarked on how intelligent and insightful he was. He was an ardent reader, had the mind of an engineer and could design or fix just about anything.

Brian is survived by his wife, Mary; many in-laws of the Weber family; sister, Laurie (Armund) Bartz; brother, Kevin Maloney; niece, Amber Maloney; and friend, Jim Mackman. He was preceded in death by his parents. Per Brian’s wishes, there will be no service; however, the family will have a friends and family gathering next summer. Donations in honor of Brian can be made to the Dane County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.