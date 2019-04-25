Brian Allen Swenson

Brian Swenson, age 60, of New Lisbon, Wisconsin, passed away on April 8, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 1:00 p.m. at Wonderlys on Germanton Road in New Lisbon.

Brian was born on August 10, 1958, in Racine, Wisconsin, the son of Richard and Carol Ann (Jacob) Swenson. In Brian's years, growing up he was a member of the Racine Kiltie Cadets, where he played the trumpet. Brian also enjoyed riding his snowmobile, he went on many trips with his snowmobiling buddies, and he also loved riding his Harley, until he had to give them both up because of a bad back. Brian was also an avid fisherman. Brian had a strong belief in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Brian will be missed by his family and many friends.

Brian is survived by his father, Richard Swenson, and brother, Jeffery (Carol) Swenson of New Lisbon WI as well as his special god-daughter Tammy. Brian was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Geraghty and brother, Greg (Chopper).