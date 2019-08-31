Brett Marlow Wise, age 34, passed away in his home in Madison from undiagnosed heart disease on August 28, 2019.

He was born in Opelika, Alabama, on July 7, 1985, to Mitchell and Roslyn (Marlow) Wise.

He is survived by his loving wife, Amanda Strobel; his parents, Mitchell and Roslyn Wise of Blairsville, GA, formerly of Madison; Kevin and Vickie Strobel of St. Cloud, MN; and siblings Erin Wise and Andy Larson of Madison; Brittany and Kevin Hampton of Madison, and Tyler Strobel of St. Cloud.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Louis C., and Lesby Mitchell Wise; Willard and Florine Marlow, and his aunt Karen Wise Conn.

Brett attended early high school in Pullman, WA, moving to Madison as a senior. He graduated from Madison Memorial High School in 2003. After high school, he entered the United States Army. After leaving the service, he attended Milwaukee Area Technical College, where he received a degree in Criminal Justice, and Madison College, where he received a degree in Electrical Engineering Technology. He had been employed by Extreme Engineering Solutions in Verona since 2014.

Brett was a warm, loving person who loved music, playing in bands with friends around Madison and Milwaukee. He also loved baseball, especially the Brewers, as well as the Packers. Brett had a smile that could light up a room. To know him was to love him. He left us far too soon and will be deeply missed by his spouse, family, friends, and all who knew him.

Funeral services will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 6021 University Avenue, Madison, WI 53705, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Brett's name to the American Heart Association, 2850 Dairy Drive, Suite 300 Madison, WI 53718.

