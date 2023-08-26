Bret Alan Feist, known to his family as “Bearcub” 31, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died of natural causes at his home on August 23, 2023. Funeral services celebrating Bret’s life will be at 7:00 PM, Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Private family burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Bret Alan Feist Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Bret was born on December 4, 1991 in Casa Grande, Arizona, son of Mark and Krista (Lange) Feist. He graduated from Platteville High School class of 2011, where he received a standing ovation for this accomplishment while battling a long journey with a brain tumor. Bret loved to swim, watch football, WWE, and WrestleMania which he got to see when he was 16 live in Detroit, Michigan for his Make-A-Wish trip. He got to meet WWE superstars which fulfilled a life long wish of his.
Bret is survived by his mother, Krista Feist and father, Mark Feist; brother, Nick (Ashley Tranel) Feist; two sisters, Kaylie (Diego Armendarez) Feist and Alyssa Feist-Gehrke; his niece, Parker, due in December; grandmother, Gloria Lange and grandfather, Nick Feist; aunts and uncles, Kim McCall, Kathi (Brian) Rehn, Laurie (Rudy) Trevino, Mary Hardin, Noreen (Clayton) Langston, Jill Feist, Gene Lange and Mike Lange. Along with many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Eugene “Yogi” Lange, grandmother, Rosemary “Poppy” Feist, and uncles, Mike Feist, Pat Feist, Marty Hardin, Dwayne Antoni, and Robert “Bob” McCall.
At the age of 8, Bret began his battle with a brain tumor. Through the many surgeries and setbacks, he fought that battle with great strength and courage. Through all the difficulties he faced he never complained and he never ever gave up and he never let that tumor win. Bret’s courage and determination has truly made him a hero and an inspiration to everyone who knew and loved him.
