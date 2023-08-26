Bret Alan Feist

Bret Alan Feist, known to his family as “Bearcub” 31, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died of natural causes at his home on August 23, 2023. Funeral services celebrating Bret’s life will be at 7:00 PM, Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Private family burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Bret Alan Feist Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Bret was born on December 4, 1991 in Casa Grande, Arizona, son of Mark and Krista (Lange) Feist. He graduated from Platteville High School class of 2011, where he received a standing ovation for this accomplishment while battling a long journey with a brain tumor. Bret loved to swim, watch football, WWE, and WrestleMania which he got to see when he was 16 live in Detroit, Michigan for his Make-A-Wish trip. He got to meet WWE superstars which fulfilled a life long wish of his.