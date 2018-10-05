VERONA-Brenda Ruth Jordan, age 90, of Verona, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018.

She was born on Nov. 14, 1927, in Liverpool, England, the daughter of Henry and Ruth (Cullis) Foster.

Brenda is survived by her husband, William; daughter, Sheena (Donald) Bliss; sons, Richard Jordan and Christopher (Leslie) Jordan; and many friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Memorial Gathering will be held GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 10:30 a.m. until 12 noon on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave

608-831-6761