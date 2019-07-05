Brenda Lee Cone of New Berlin, formerly of Sauk Prairie, passed away July 2, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. She was born on May 27, 1964 to Joseph Boz and Donna Thomson in Milwaukee, WI. She attended Wauwatosa West High School and UW Whitewater.

She was united in marriage to Arthur Cone which lasted many loving years until his passing. Brenda was a strong, passionate person in every aspect of her life. She built an incredible life with her husband and spent time encouraging her kids to do their best, loving them every step of the way. She loved watching her wonderful boyfriend play in his band and simply spending quality time together. Family and friends were so important to her, and she always made time for them. Brenda also adored being the best Nana to her beautiful granddaughter. She enjoyed biking, running, skiing, among many other activities.

Brenda is survived by her children, Ashley and Ryan, her granddaughter Amelia, her boyfriend Steve, her mother Donna, and her sisters Shannon (Peter) and Alexis (Greg). She is further survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

She was preceded by her husband, Arthur Cone; and her father, Joseph Boz.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 9th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 100 Oak St., Prairie du Sac, with Pastor Sally Williams officiating. Friends and family may attend the visitation between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held in the Sauk City Cemetery.