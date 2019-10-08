MADISON-Brandon Daniel Leetz, age 91, of Madison, passed away at his home, on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

He was born on Nov. 14, 1927, in New York, NY., the son of Irving and Anna (Natvig) Leetz. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

Brandon was united in marriage to Kathleen Hannigan on May 22, 1946, in Chicago, Ill. He received his Doctor of Optometry (O.D.) from Chicago College of Optometry, now the Illinois College of Optometry. He practiced optometry in Madison for many years. Brandon was a member of St. Dennis Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Elks Club, and the American Optometrist Association. He loved watching the Packers, Badgers and Brewers. He also enjoyed reading, theater and casino trips.

Brandon is survived by his children, Daniel Leetz and Patricia Leetz; sister-in-law, Joann Hannigan; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathleen; and two sons, Kenneth Charles Leetz and Brandon D. "Buddy" Leetz, Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Rd, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, with Father Steve Brunner presiding. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday.

Memorials may be made to St. Dennis Parish. The family wishes to thank the staff of Heartland Hospice and Bright Star Care for all of their wonderful care and support given to Brandon.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

