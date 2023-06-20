Bradley Floyd Davis

Bradley Floyd Davis' gentle and generous soul winged its way to Heaven on Thanksgiving morning, November 24, 2022 after gracefully navigating challenges from Parkinson's Disease. He was 77. 

A funeral Mass was held in Silver Spring, MD, and a Memorial Mass is scheduled for Saturday, June 24 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells, WI. A brief visitation will precede the Mass beginning at 9:30 a.m. For his exceptional service to the country, Brad will be interned in Arlington National Cemetery outside of Washington, DC.

Tags