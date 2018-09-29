Bradley "Beetle" Morris Holmes

Brad “Beetle” Morris Holmes, age 60, passed away unexpectedly at University Hospital in Madison on Sept. 24, 2018 from a brain aneurysm.

Brad was born in Dodgeville on May 21, 1958 to the late Glenn and Marilyn (Yerky) Holmes. He graduated from Dodgeville High School; class of 1976. Brad’s life has revolved around his love of motorcycles; ever since he purchased his 79 Lowrider brand new, which was still his daily ride.

He became a member of the Capital City Riders in 1982, and was proud to call them family. Even after an injury and hip surgery he defied the odds and was soon riding again. It was his attitude, work ethic and mechanical ability that earned him much respect from his friends and many peers. He worked in the past as an auto mechanic, a chrome plater and polisher, and currently as an Electro Mechanical Assembler at Advanced Greig Laminators in Deforest for last 15 years.

Brad was united in marriage to Michelle Anne Kessenich at Tenney Park in Madison on June 15, 1991 with the CCR in attendance. Aside from work and club activities he enjoyed time spent with his family; his wife, Michelle; son, Calvin; grandson, Bradley James Holmes; his dogs, Niko and Sampson; siblings, Tim (Jane) Holmes and their children Zach and Alisha Holmes, Scott (Michael) Holmes, Pam (Gary Hillman) Holmes and their daughter, Amanda Holmes; mother in-law, Sue Reeder; aunt Judy Holmes; other relatives, friends and his Capital City Riders Family.

A Celebration of Brad’s Life will be held starting at 2:00 pm on Oct. 6, 2018 at the Capital City Rider’s Clubhouse, 1325 Parkside Dr., Madison, WI.