Bradford S. Gile, age 76, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 surrounded by his family at Bright Star Senior Living in Madison.

He was born on November 27, 1942 in Braintree, Massachusetts the son of Norman and Ruth (Stevens) Gile.

Brad graduated from Brown University in Providence, RI and continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in Actuarial Science and Mathematics.

On June 8, 1968 he was united in marriage to Kathy Moreland at the First United Church of Christ in Belleville, and they celebrated over 51 years together.

Brad worked for American Family Insurance until retiring in 2005. Following his retirement, Brad resumed working on his PhD. He also was a 5th Degree Blackbelt in Shorin Ryu Karate and had mentored and instructed martial arts classes at the West Madison YMCA for 40 years.

Brad loved music and was an accomplished vocalist and trumpeter, enjoyed golfing, and was known by all for his geeky t-shirts. Most of all he loved his family and pets. He traveled the U.S. with grandchildren and family.

Brad is survived by his wife Kathy, daughters Beth (Mike) Denzin and Mindi (John) Giftos, grandchildren Nathan, Sam, James, and Jake. He is further survived by his brother Bill (Kathy) Gile, sister-in-law Maggie Moreland, and the others of the Moreland family.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI. A time of remembrance will conclude the gathering at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

A memorial fund has been established.

