Brad Winder, age 54, of Albany, formerly New Glarus and Madison, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the SSM Health Hospital in Monroe surrounded by his loving family. He passed away peacefully after a courageous fight with cancer. Brad lived a life too short, but a life well-lived.
Brad was born February 26, 1969, in Oakland, CA. He graduated from high school in Meeker, CO, and later received his bachelor’s degree from UNLV. For the past 17 years, Brad has been a proud member of the Lands End community, surrounded by a wonderfully supportive team.
On June 22, 1996, Brad married the love of his life and best friend, Keli, in Mt. Charleston, NV, beginning their life full of love and laughter. After moving to WI, they started a family, having two wonderful sons, Brandon, 24, and Ryan, 21. In 2008, Brad’s mother Susan moved to WI and became an integral part of their family.
Brad brought his outgoing and loving personality to everything he did. He was a great husband, father, and son; his greatest passion, love, and joy was his family. Brad was always present and ready to be involved in his sons’ lives for whatever they needed, spending time with the family and coaching his boys in all sports as they were growing up. He was a sports fanatic, food network enthusiast, and trivia expert. Embracing their small family, Brad, Keli, Brandon, Ryan, and Susan, celebrated life everyday through playing every board game imaginable, taking nightly walks with the dogs, and always making sure to share a family meal. No matter the season, Brad turned the TV to ESPN; a lifetime Dodgers and Lakers fan, Brad later became a Packers fan once settling in Wisconsin.
His love for life was infectious and he had many great friends. During his battle with cancer, Brad was able to provide inspiration to many. He was a warm and caring presence to anyone he interacted with and encouraged everyone he met to find the joy and humor in life.
Brad is survived by his wife, Keli; sons, Brandon (Olivia Woodmansee) and Ryan; mother, Susan; sister-in-law, Jennifer (Rob) Coe; nephews-in-law, Josh (Jacquelynn) Coe and Nic Coe; aunt, Sally Collins and her family; father, Mike Winder, and many more loving relatives and friends.
Brad was preceded in death by his sister, Carrie Stewart (Winder); and his grandparents, John and Faye Russell.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all the doctors and nurses in the SSM Monroe Hospital Oncology and ICU departments who cared for Brad throughout the last year. This journey was as difficult as life can be, and the loving people involved provided him and his family care and comfort.
A celebration of Brad’s life will be held 11:00 am-2:00 pm Sunday, July 16, at Edelweiss Country Club, W 4764 Edelweiss Rd, New Glarus, WI 53574. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society to help in the ongoing fight against cancer or to Brad’s page at everloved.com supporting a memorial bench on the Edelweiss golf course.
