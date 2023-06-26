Brad Winder

Brad Winder, age 54, of Albany, formerly New Glarus and Madison, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the SSM Health Hospital in Monroe surrounded by his loving family. He passed away peacefully after a courageous fight with cancer. Brad lived a life too short, but a life well-lived. 

Brad was born February 26, 1969, in Oakland, CA. He graduated from high school in Meeker, CO, and later received his bachelor’s degree from UNLV. For the past 17 years, Brad has been a proud member of the Lands End community, surrounded by a wonderfully supportive team. 

