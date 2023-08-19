Bonnie Mae Ruck

DEERFIELD - Bonnie Mae (Keller) Ruck, age 74, passed away after several years of courageously struggling with various ailments attacking her mind and body.  She was surrounded by her children on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at the UW hospital’s intensive care unit. The faith she had gave her courage and allowed her to face each day during this hard time. She inspired us all as we journeyed together until she went home to heaven.  

Bonnie was born on Sept. 27, 1948, in Richland Center, the daughter of William and Frances “Kriss” Keller. She graduated from Madison East High School in 1966. Bonnie loved to dance and enjoyed music (especially the Beatles). Bonnie had many life-long friends and enjoyed meeting new people all her life. She enjoyed motorcycling and traveling to new places with her husband, John. Their travels took them to 28 states and three Canadian provinces.  She enjoyed the beauty and natural blessings they saw with life-long friends on those travels. One special trip visiting their missionaries in Argentina was especially meaningful and provided many spiritual insights.