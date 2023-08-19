Bonnie Mae Ruck

DEERFIELD - Bonnie Mae (Keller) Ruck, age 74, passed away after several years of courageously struggling with various ailments attacking her mind and body. She was surrounded by her children on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at the UW hospital’s intensive care unit. The faith she had gave her courage and allowed her to face each day during this hard time. She inspired us all as we journeyed together until she went home to heaven.
Bonnie was born on Sept. 27, 1948, in Richland Center, the daughter of William and Frances “Kriss” Keller. She graduated from Madison East High School in 1966. Bonnie loved to dance and enjoyed music (especially the Beatles). Bonnie had many life-long friends and enjoyed meeting new people all her life. She enjoyed motorcycling and traveling to new places with her husband, John. Their travels took them to 28 states and three Canadian provinces. She enjoyed the beauty and natural blessings they saw with life-long friends on those travels. One special trip visiting their missionaries in Argentina was especially meaningful and provided many spiritual insights.
Bonnie married her high school sweetheart, John N. Ruck, in June 1967 and celebrated 56 years of marriage in June 2023. They made their home in Madison where they raised three children, Darin (Melissa), Kelly and David (Rocio). She and John were blessed by and enjoyed their grandchildren, David (Mari), Derek, Nick, Justin, Ashlyn, Maeci, the twins, Adleigh and Ayden, JJ and Alex, and three great-grandchildren, Soren, Arlo and newborn Dawson.
Bonnie’s life calling was to be a mom and grandma to the family she loved. She served in various jobs at the church she loved as well. She worked in the kitchen serving daycare and ALCS students, and receptionist for the daycare, school and church. She enjoyed working with accounts payable in the business office before retiring. A people-person, she blossomed being around people from youngest to oldest; she enjoyed them all.
Bonnie will be forever missed by her sister, Linda Beaudette and her husband and family. We are mourning the loss of Bonnie but rejoicing in the promised reunion coming for believers in Christ.
Bonnie’s family is grateful for the many helpers that came to care for and support Bonnie. Renee Gibs and her team at Agape Senior Services went above and beyond, praying, adjusting schedules and many different staff members served Bonnie’s needs allowing her to stay home as long as possible.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, three children, ten grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Kriss Keller; sister, Sharen; and brothers-in-law, Derald Smedegard and Bob Beaudette.
A memorial service will be held at CITY CHURCH, 4909 E. Buckeye Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Visitation with family will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.