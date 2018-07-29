Bonnie M. Iverson, 76, of Livingston, died on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at her home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Montfort. Father Jim Murphy will officiate.

Burial will be at Rock Church Cemetery, Livingston, at a later date. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, July 30, 2018 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, where there will be a parish rosary at 3:45 p.m. friends may also call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church Tuesday.

Memorials may be made to the Bonnie M. Iverson Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Bonnie was born on October 25, 1941 in Platteville, Wisconsin, daughter of Cyril and Hazel (Buss) Klar.

She was united in marriage to Roger Iverson on April 4, 1964 at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Montfort. For many years she did child care at her home in Livingston. After Roger retired from John Deere they both went to work at Land’s End, Dodgeville, for over 20 years.

She was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church and CCW. She was a volunteer at the food pantry in Highland, Wisconsin. Bonnie enjoyed crafting, especially making cards for family and friends. She was very proud of her family, and enjoyed spending time with all of them, and following her grandchildren in their activities.

She is survived by her husband, Roger; four children and their families, Mitch and Kay Iverson and their children, Alyssa and Alex; Tammy and Greg Aprahamian and their family, Brittany, Ryan, Tyler and Megan; Jacqui Iverson and her son, Nick Jozwowski; Kris and Mike Coughlin and their sons, Devin and Chase; four sisters, Patricia (Myron) Reuter, Jeannie (Jack) Phalen, Judith Klar and JoAnne Marshall; two brothers, Bob (Shirley) Klar and Jim (Joyce Ryan) Klar; and one sister-in-law, Geri Klar; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Marilyn Klosterman and brothers, Francis and Richard “Dick” Klar.

The family would like to THANK Grant County Hospice and Home Health for all of their care given during this time. A special THANKS to Volunteer EMS and First Responders