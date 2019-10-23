Bonnie L. Sullivan, age 68, of Mount Horeb, Wis., a loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 after a long illness.

Bonnie was born in Middleton, Wis. on Nov. 24, 1950. She married Ray Sullivan on Sept. 19, 1987.

Bonnie is survived by her loving husband, Ray; three sons, Rick (Laurie) Gordon of Stoughton, Wis., Lance (Cris) Gordon of Mayflower, Ark. and Scott (Hallie) Gordon of DeForest, Wis; grandchildren, Alex, Miranda, Cameron, Ryann and Andrew; step-daughter, Tricia (Bob) Ayers of Oakdale, Minn.; brother, Tom Berkan of Madison, Wis; nephews, J.T. (Teresa) Sullivan and Michael Sullivan; and niece, Kelly Sullivan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Alice Berkan; and brother, Robert Berkan, Jr.

Bonnie enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren, nieces and nephews and watching old movies.

Friends and family are welcome to attend a graveside service and burial at ST. MARY'S OF PINE BLUFF, 3673 County Rd P, Cross Plains, Wis. at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

A special thank you to Dr. Anne Eglash and her staff of UW Health, Mount Horeb.

Memorials may be made to Bonnie's family through GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, P.O. Box 18, Mount Horeb, WI 53572.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth Street

(608)437-5077