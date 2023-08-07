Bonnie June (Wilson) Dobbs

Bonnie June (Wilson) Dobbs, 92, Richland Center, died on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Pine Valley Community Village in Richland Center.

She was born on November 21, 1930, in Richland Center, WI, the daughter of Willard and Florence (Flamme) Wilson. She graduated from Richland Center High School in 1948 and then attended the Normal School to become a teacher. She taught at the Knapps Creek and Sextonville grade schools for 5 years. It was working there that she met the love of her life, Arlie Dobbs. They were married on June 18, 1955, and had two children, Luane and Wayne. After her children were born, she remained at home to take care of them. She also spent her time as an Auxiliary Member of the VFW and as a parttime substitute teacher’s aid.