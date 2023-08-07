Bonnie June (Wilson) Dobbs, 92, Richland Center, died on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Pine Valley Community Village in Richland Center.
She was born on November 21, 1930, in Richland Center, WI, the daughter of Willard and Florence (Flamme) Wilson. She graduated from Richland Center High School in 1948 and then attended the Normal School to become a teacher. She taught at the Knapps Creek and Sextonville grade schools for 5 years. It was working there that she met the love of her life, Arlie Dobbs. They were married on June 18, 1955, and had two children, Luane and Wayne. After her children were born, she remained at home to take care of them. She also spent her time as an Auxiliary Member of the VFW and as a parttime substitute teacher’s aid.
Bonnie enjoyed going fishing or on a Sunday drive with her husband, Arlie; visiting with her friends, family, and neighbors; and spending time with her children, Luane and Wayne, or granddaughter, Kaye.
She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Arlie Dobbs, Richland Center; a son, Wayne Dobbs, Richland Center; a granddaughter, Kaye Woodke of Boscobel; an adopted son, Mohsen Panah, Indiana; as well as several nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Luane Woodke and a brother, Ronald (Bob) Wilson.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at the Stafford Funeral Home in Richland Center. Ron Fruit will officiate with burial in the Basswood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at the Stafford funeral home.