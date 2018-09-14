Bonnie Jean Steffenhagen, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at St. Mary's Hospital.

She was born on September 12, 1946, in Red Wing, MN, the daughter of Robert and Berdell Gadient. Bonnie married John Steffenhagen on February 5, 1972 in Lodi. She was a 1964 graduate of Villa Marie Academy. After high school Bonnie attended and graduated from St. Francis School of Nursing in 1967.

Bonnie was a nurse, preschool teacher and most importantly a mother. She worked for the Red Cross and the Lodi Nursing Home. She was an active church member and on the Lodi Library Board. Bonnie enjoyed knitting, gardening and baking cookies for which she was famous for. She especially loved spending time with her family and friends.

Bonnie is survived by her children, Nathan Steffenhagen, Katie (Justin) Packard, Daniel Steffenhagen and Michael (Jamie) Steffenhagen; grandchildren, Jordan and Max Packard and Maddie and Charles Steffenhagen; mother, Berdell Gadient; sisters and brothers, Wayne (Brenda) Gadient, Barbara (John) Nei, Betty (Kurt) Thomforde, Alan (Nancy) Gadient, Robert Jr. (Mary) Gadient Steven (Sue) Gadient, Annette Gadient, Dennis (Sheila) Gadient, Andrew (Debbie) Gadient and Laura (Brian) Sweet and brother-in-law, Tom Richter. She was preceded in death by husband, John Steffenhagen; father, Robert Gadient; sister, Marilyn Richter; father and mother-in-law, John and Neoma Steffenhagen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICK’S CHURCH LODI, 521 Fair St, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 20, 2018, with Fr. Scott Jablonski presiding. Visitation will be held from 9:30 am until the time of the service at the church. A luncheon will follow the service at the church.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Heun and staff at SSM Health and to everyone for their loving care of Mom including Rosetta, Al, Gary Lois and all other we may have missed.

“You are loved and an inspiration”