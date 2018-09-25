While I held her hand and kissed her forehead wishing desperately things were different my mother Bonnie Jean (Isbell) Wipperfurth age 70 shuffled of her mortal coil, July 27th 2018.

She was born February 3rd, 1948 in Stockton, Illinois Daughter of Donald Leroy Isbell and Alice (Moore) Isbell

Graduated from Central high in Madison, Wisconsin.

Wife of Donald Frank Wipperfurth. Mother to Brenda Lynn (Wipperfurth) Zamora Mother in-law to Scott Zamora, sister to Carolyn(Don) Jambura. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents : sister, Ann Scheib and brother Donald Isbell jr.

Gone to soon from this world, My mother's love of cooking and animals was a daily source of happiness. Her many lessons will stay with me always. She shared with me a love of reading and learning. Always allowing me to learn and grow without prejudice, it's a legacy I hope she is proud of. Simple and uncomplicated my mother. " I'm your mother that's why" was always good enough. So here I say to you, let's Celebrate this woman we called "Wife and Mom"

Bonnie Jean Wipperfurth