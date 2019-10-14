Bonita VanderVelden

Bonita L. VanderVelden, age 82 passed away at Columbus Health & Rehab in Columbus on Thursday,

October 10, 2019. She was born to Edward and Eva (Courshane) Krueger on June 4, 1937 in Kimberly. Bonita was married to Gerald VanderVelden on June 30, 1956 in Kimberly, and had four children.

Bonita's passion in life was nursing and she was a CNA for Columbus Community Hospital for over forty years. She loved the game of golf and always looked forward to her Thursday night golf outings with the ladies. Bonita was also an avid bowler.

She is survived by her four children Terry Thompson (Ralph Dintelman) of Pardeeville, Paul VanderVelden of Columbus, Jill Tank of Portage and Beth VanderVelden of Columbus; nine grandchildren Christopher Schultz of Noblesville IN, Renee Dassow of Oconomowoc, Sarah Thompson of Pardeeville, Amanda Bottolfson of New Richmond, Alicia Vele of Appleton, Nathan Tank of Lansing MI, Jason Tank of Portage, Danielle Paulino of Portage, Melissa McFadden of McHenry IL; sixteen great grandchildren; one sister Audrey Valentyne of Kimberly; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, four sisters and her husband Gerald in 1976.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Jerome Catholic Cemetery in Columbus. Online

Condolences may be left at www.jensenfuneralandcremation.com.