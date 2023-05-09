Blanche F. Dailey, 91, of Montfort, WI, passed away at home surrounded by family on Friday, May 5, 2023. Blanche was born on February 29, 1932 (leap year), in Clifton Township, Grant County, daughter of Louis and Mary (Lepeska) Prochaska. She was united in marriage to Paul N. Dailey on November 18, 1952, in Montfort, Wisconsin. She started her career in Dodgeville where she was a bookkeeper that led to going into nursing as a CNA caring for many people throughout her career. She farmed with her husband and worked at the Cuba City Hospital/Nursing Home, Parkview Terrace, and Homeward Bound. She ran the Montfort Meal Site for many years. Even after retirement, she did home care for the elderly upon request of families. She was an exceptionally caring person and raised many children and cared for many elderly individuals. She was known for her wonderful pies she donated for the Montfort Big Days and enjoyed baking, gardening, canning and sewing. She was an avid reader and had read every book in the Montfort School Library.
Blanche is survived by her husband Paul, they were married for 70 years, 5 months, two weeks and 3 days. She is survived by six daughters, Pamela (Ted) Droessler, Janet (Pascal) Godard, Julie White, Paula (Mark) Garlow, Donna (Brian) Bartle and Kristie Dailey. She has 21 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren: one brother, Ronald Prochaska and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her two sons, Jeffrey and Patrick, a grandson Austin Cook, her parents, two brothers, Hubbert and Leo, three sisters, Rose, Irene and Coletta and special friend Rose Glasson.
Visitation will be Friday, May 12, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Free Methodist Church in Platteville. The Funeral service will be following visitation at 11:00 a.m., with Reverend Jeff Suits officiating. The Greenwood Cemetery in Platteville will be her final resting place. The Melby Funeral Home and Crematory in Platteville are serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fennimore Library or a Nursing Home of your choice.
