Madison - Blake Reid Kellogg was born on November 19, 1930, in Brookings, South Dakota, to the late Dr. Harold E. and Julia A. Kellogg.

He graduated from Brookings High School in 1948, and from South Dakota State in 1953 with a bachelor's degree in political science. Blake served two years in the army and was discharged as a first lieutenant.

While in the service he was commanding officer of an army war dog unit and participated in two winter maneuvers in the Rocky Mountains, one of them being the first high-altitude, cold weather operation making extensive use of army war dogs. Early in 1956 he returned to South Dakota State and completed a major in journalism.

Blake married Patsy Ruth Briscoe on July 27, 1957. Together they had three children: Kip (Margaret); Kathryn (John); and Clark (Teresa). He and Patsy also have six grandchildren: Logan (Erika), Jordan (Claire), Carson (Kaylee), Meredith (Connor), Cameron, and Royx.

Blake was the consummate newsman and served as the editor of newspapers in South Dakota, Nebraska, and Minnesota. Blake was news director and anchor at WKOW (Channel 27) for nine years beginning in 1960.

He was also co-host of "In Town Today" for four of his years with the station. He covered many of the quintessential events of the 1960s and archived hundreds of thousands of feet of film with the Wisconsin State Historical Society. This film, particularly the footage of the Vietnam War protests, has been used as a resource for books and documentaries about the era.

In 1969 Blake took over as news director at KWWL in Waterloo, Iowa. He returned to Madison in 1971 to serve as press secretary to Governor Patrick J. Lucey.

Blake was a professor of communications at UW-Madison Extension for 21 years, retiring in 1995. During his tenure at UW, Blake developed and taught courses on newsletter editing and design to more than 10,000 editors and led his department into the computer age. He was a frequent consultant to weekly newspapers throughout Wisconsin. His dedicated service to the Wisconsin Newspaper Association (WNA) resulted in his being awarded the coveted WNA red jacket.

Blake was long involved with the Circus World Museum in Baraboo. In the early 1980s Blake worked diligently with others to bring needed improvements to the museum. In 1985, and for the next ten years, Blake provided indefatigable enthusiasm and leadership as a volunteer staffer for the revival of the Circus Train and the Great Circus Parade in Milwaukee.

Blake was a scholar of American history and politics. He enjoyed many trips to the Black Hills of South Dakota with his family. He devoted his free time to sculpting and casting wax figures, reciting poetry, and playing the bagpipes.

A celebration of life reception will be held on Friday, October 19 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Goodman Community Center Brassworks Facility, 214 Waubesa St. There will be a brief reflection at 6:00 p.m.

The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice, SSM Health Adult Day Center, and Blake's companions Linda and Susan, for their compassionate care.

"The show is over. The race is won. All out and over rings the cry. Lights are lowered, one by one. The crowds depart, good night, good bye." (From A Ticket to the Circus, Chappie Fox)