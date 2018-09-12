MADISON-Billy Wayne Powell Jr. grabbed his sunglasses and took off to the beach beyond, leaving his loving family and friends on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, to catch up later.

The Texas-born, Arizona-raised blues musician came to tolerate many Wisconsin winters after finding the bigger piece of his great heart in Germany. Though he was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a practitioner of many trades, his livelihood was in computers and technology, where his children have followed in his footsteps. When he didn't have a bass guitar in his hands he was just Grandpa: magician, prankster, and fount of wisdom. He was fond of cheering for the Badgers and the Cowboys, and fond of the rumble of his beloved Harley Davidson motorcycles.

He leaves behind many people who had the good fortune to call him grandpa, father, husband, brother, or friend. Though he walks the earth no more, he will live on in the memories of those who held him dear in their hearts.

A Celebration of Life will be held at THE KNUCKLE DOWN SALOON, 2513 Seiferth Rd., Madison, at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.

