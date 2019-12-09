Billie R. Schoepp

Billie was a loving wife and mother. She loved children and enjoyed animals, gardening, nature, traveling, swimming, and wine making. She enjoyed many years of affiliation with her church, the Alter Society and Homemakers Club. She was always thankful for the many wonderful friends God gifted to her.



Billie spent many years as an X-ray technician at Milwaukee Children's Hospital. She was a member of the American Registry of X-ray Technicians and American Society of X-ray Tech (1950-1952).



Billie is survived by; Richard (Vicki) Bannen, Kathy Bannen, Margaret Bannen, Colleen Bannen Korn, and John (Lynne) Bannen; step-children, Joann Buchanan-Rounds, Nada (Joe) Zeimet, Tony (Barbara) Roelke, Bobby (Julie) Schoepp, Sue Dahlke, and Linda (Jerry) Larkin; grandchildren, Amanda (Troy) Huber, Shelby Bannen, Aaron (Bethany) Berkowitz, Harmon Berkowitz, Nick Korn, Race and Sean Bannen; and many more grandchildren and great- grandchildren from all three marriages. Billie was also loved by many nieces, nephews, and family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Dr. Bernard Bannen, Marvin Roelke, and Robert Schoepp; two brothers; two sisters; and three step-sons.



Funeral services will be held on Sunday Dec. 15, 2019 2:30 p.m. at St Mary of the Lake Catholic Church 5460 Mary Lake Rd. Westport. Friends may call at the church on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services. A Reception will follow in the School Hall. Burial will take place on Monday Dec. 16th in Lodi at Saint Patricks Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.



The family would like to give a special thanks to SSM Health Home Care and Hospice.



Thank you, God, for the wonderful life you gave to me. It has been an exciting adventure, Love, your daughter, Billie Rita.



Winn-Cress Funeral Home

5785 Hwy Q

Waunakee, WI