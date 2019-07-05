Billie Lee Vanderbloemen, age 80 of Sun Prairie, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Aug. 21, 1938, in Madison, the daughter of Harold and Violetta Nelson. She married George Vanderbloemen in November of 1970.

She worked for Deforest School District for many years. She loved bowling, quilting, watching westerns and football.

She is survived by her five children, Tracy Smith (Greg), Autumn Eisenhardt (Larry), Ken Kulow, Shawn Young (Steve), and Dan Kulow; five grandchildren, Brad Smith, Brian Smith, Andrew Eisenhardt (Lyndsey), Adam Young, and Robin Golembiesky(Brian); and two great great-grandchildren, Scarlett Smith and Alexis Young. Billie was the oldest of 10 kids. Her brothers and sisters are Robert Nelson, Sonja Smith, Knute Nelson(Nancy), Connie Higgins(Keith), Amy Nelson, Gunner Nelson, Cherokee Steinbach, and Matt Nelson(Cindy).

She was preceded in death by her husband, George; her sister, Bonnie Nelson; sister-in-law, Judy Nelson; and her parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Sun Prairie VFW, 349 South Walker Way, Sun Prairie, on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 1 p.m.All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services.