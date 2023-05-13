Beverly Jean Stephenson

DeForest – Beverly Jean Stephenson, age 93, passed away on May 9, 2023 at The Koselig House. She was born on January 2, 1930 in Boaz, Wisconsin to parents Albert and Geneva (Vance) Dalberg.

Beverly and her husband, Charles played Mr. & Mrs. Clause for more than 25 years in the DeForest area. She was known to have a green thumb and could grow anything and enjoyed doing lawn care and yard work. Beverly was not one to sit around and do nothing, working up until her health wouldn’t allow, and retiring a total of 3 times. She loved to cook and always had a place at the table for anyone to join.

