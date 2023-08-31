Beverly Jean Mock

Beverly Jean Mock, age 79, of Monticello, found eternal peace on Saturday, August 26, 2023. She was born to Corwin (“Corky”) and Darlene (Woodruff) Freeman on April 19, 1944, and raised in the heart of Kansas. Beverly took great pride in being raised on the family farm and held a lifelong love of the land.

Beverly graduated from Simpson High School where she met the love of her life, Jerald Mock. In 1963 they married and in the early seventies moved to Madison, Wisconsin. There they raised four children; Stacy, Jody, Shaun & Ryan. Watching her children grow into adulthood, and building their own families, was her greatest pride. Bev earned the title of “Granna” in 1983 and was promoted to “Sweetie” in 2017.

