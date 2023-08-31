Beverly Jean Mock, age 79, of Monticello, found eternal peace on Saturday, August 26, 2023. She was born to Corwin (“Corky”) and Darlene (Woodruff) Freeman on April 19, 1944, and raised in the heart of Kansas. Beverly took great pride in being raised on the family farm and held a lifelong love of the land.
Beverly graduated from Simpson High School where she met the love of her life, Jerald Mock. In 1963 they married and in the early seventies moved to Madison, Wisconsin. There they raised four children; Stacy, Jody, Shaun & Ryan. Watching her children grow into adulthood, and building their own families, was her greatest pride. Bev earned the title of “Granna” in 1983 and was promoted to “Sweetie” in 2017.
She loved yearly trips to Star Lake where you could always count on her for late-night, fireside chats. Visits with her sister, baking, quilting, shopping, and laughter were just a few of her favorite things. However, it was the Badger Basketball team that truly captivated her heart.
For sixty years her husband, Jerry, was her anchor. He was the love of her life, and she was his. Jerry was by her side as both caregiver and confidant, leaning into love, and beautifully caring for her until the very end. She will be missed beyond measure.
Beverly leaves behind her husband, Jerald; daughter, Stacy; sons, Shaun (Dawn) and Ryan (Theresa); ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Zip. She is further survived by sister, Linda (Steve) Caselman; nephews, Wade (Jeanie Jo) and Cade; nieces, nephews, and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Jody Dingle; and several special pets.
Beverly’s family thanks her medical team and New Glarus Home for helping navigate her last years. In lieu of flowers, donations to the National Scleroderma Foundation in her honor are welcomed. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net
