COTTAGE GROVE - Beverly Jane Zamastil, age 68, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023, at UW Hospital and Clinics.
Beverly was born on October 8, 1954, in Madison, WI, the daughter of Roy and Janice (Orvold) Hehn. In 1972, she completed her studies at Madison East High School and pursued further education in early childhood development. She worked as a childcare teacher for more than two decades in McFarland and Cottage Grove, eventually retiring in 2016.
Beverly married Richard Zamastil on May 15, 1976, in Madison, WI, and had two children, Matthew and Christopher. Bev placed great importance on her family and cherished the holidays as an opportunity to reunite with loved ones, including her “grand-dog”, Champ. She also relished summertime excursions with her entire family, with the majestic Rocky Mountains in Colorado being a particular favorite. Bev was a skilled cook who took pride in presenting stunning dishes and possessed a delightful sense of humor and an infectious laugh. Her outgoing nature endeared her to all those she encountered, treating them as if they were lifelong friends.
Beverly loved her husband, Richard, unconditionally and with all her heart. She is deeply loved and missed by him. Her unconditional love for her children, Christopher, Matthew, and daughter-in-law Erica, will always be felt. She was the best mom anyone could ask for and will be loved and missed greatly.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Richard Zamastil; two sons, Christopher Zamastil and Matthew (Erica) Zamastil; brother, Jeff (Rhoda) Hehn; sisters, Connie Swenson, Judy (Dennis) Sauey and Joanne (John) Bushman. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Janice Hehn; sister Patti Hornes; and brother-in-law, James Swenson.