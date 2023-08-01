Beverly Jane Zamastil

COTTAGE GROVE - Beverly Jane Zamastil, age 68, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023, at UW Hospital and Clinics.

Beverly was born on October 8, 1954, in Madison, WI, the daughter of Roy and Janice (Orvold) Hehn. In 1972, she completed her studies at Madison East High School and pursued further education in early childhood development. She worked as a childcare teacher for more than two decades in McFarland and Cottage Grove, eventually retiring in 2016.