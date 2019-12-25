Beverly J. Ladd

Beverly Jean Ladd, age 77, passed away on Sat. December 21, 2019 in Stockton, IL.

She was born in Mazomanie on April 6, 1942 to the late Cyrus and Mabel (Huset) Jordan. She was preceded in death by her two sisters and brothers-in-law, Lois and Evert Reeve and Elaine and Gordon Gray and her step-mother Brita Jordan. Beverly worked at Badger Ordinance Ammunition Plant and at Grant Thornton for over 30 years from which she retired. She enjoyed reading, gardening, puzzles, coloring books, many good friends, and numerous pets.

She is survived by her children, David (Olivia) Ladd of Eden Prairie, MN, Debra (Michael) Pond of Stockton, IL, Marsha (Randy) Koehn of Columbus, WI, and Donna Ladd of Broadhead, WI; her five grandchildren, Desirae Ladd, Oliver Ladd, Marvin Ladd, Jordan Feilbach, and Morgan Feilbach; one great grandchild Parker Ladd; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sat. Jan. 4, 2020 at Hooverson Funeral Home, Hwy. 14 West, Mazomanie. A visitation will be held from 12:00 pm until the time of service. Burial will follow in the Mazomanie Cemetery.

She was a very caring mother and friend and will leave a space in all our hearts that only she can fill.