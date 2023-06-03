ALPHARETTA, Ga. / MADISON - Beverly Jane Capon, age 92, of Alpharetta, Ga., passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Beverly was born on June 24, 1930, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Wallace and Rachel Lulling.
Beverly grew up in Madison, Wis. As a young adult she met and married the love of her life, Edgar Paul Capon (known to most as Paul). The marriage was blessed with three daughters, Cindy, Sue and Carolyn. They had 61 wonderful years together as man and wife.
Beverly was a homemaker in every sense of the word. She was a wonderful cook and baker (her carrot cake was legendary), avid gardener (especially flowers), seamstress, crafter, and interior designer, just to name a few. For her, family was always first in her thoughts and what a family she had! Her love and influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her.
She loved to travel with her family throughout her life. We will forever cherish the memories made on our many vacations and trips throughout the world.
Beverly had a wonderful way of connecting with people throughout her life. She was always willing to share her thoughts and opinions. She had an engaging smile, and her laughter could light up a room! She had many friends wherever she lived and always enjoyed being the hostess for many an occasion. She loved beautiful clothes, it was always important to her that she looked her best to all that she met.
Along with her parents, Beverly is preceded in death by her husband, E. Paul, and two older siblings, Robert and Virginia. She is survived by her three loving daughters: Cindy Galloway (Perry) of Waukesha, Wis., Sue Maycher (Tim) of Alpharetta, Ga. and Carolyn Crawford (David) of Carrollton, Texas; sister, Diana Buchholz (Bill) of Oregon, Wis.; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
The memorial service to honor the life of Beverly will take place at NORTHSIDE CHAPEL, 12050 Crabapple Road, Roswell, Ga., at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023. A private family burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park, Monona, Wis.