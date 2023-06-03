Channel 3000 obit obits obituaries graphic generic

ALPHARETTA, Ga. / MADISON - Beverly Jane Capon, age 92, of Alpharetta, Ga., passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Beverly was born on June 24, 1930, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Wallace and Rachel Lulling.

Beverly grew up in Madison, Wis. As a young adult she met and married the love of her life, Edgar Paul Capon (known to most as Paul). The marriage was blessed with three daughters, Cindy, Sue and Carolyn. They had 61 wonderful years together as man and wife.

Tags