Beverly J. "Bev" Meana, 90, of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City.

Bev was born on March 30, 1929 in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of William and Ethel (Cooper) Loper. She was united in marriage to Robert J. "Bob" Meana on June 1, 1947 in McGregor, Iowa. He preceded her in death on August 28, 2014. In her earlier years Bev had a great love for horses and was an avid horse rider; she was one of the founding members of Whistling Bit Saddle Club. Most of her working life was spent working for the Days Inn in Dubuque, formerly, Holiday Inn, where she worked in the laundry department. Bev was an avid Cubs fan, and also enjoyed watching the Chicago Bulls and most recently, the Packers.

Bev is survived by her daughter, Dixie (Mike) Vosberg; grandson, Jacob (Joy) LuGrain; great-grandson, Roman LuGrain; and niece, Julie Steiber. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; sons, Stanley Loper and Dean Meana; and granddaughter, Kara LuGrain.

