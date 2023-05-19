Beverly "Bev" Wolfgram

MADISON—Beverly E. “Bev” Wolfgram RN, PhD, age 76, died on Thursday, May 18, 2023 from complications of Parkinson’s disease.
Bev was born on December 30, 1946 in Neenah, WI, the 11th child of James and Mayme (Mielke) Miller. After a tumultuous childhood that included stays in an orphanage and foster homes, at age four and a half Bev and 2 of her brothers were adopted by Edwin and Ena (Zilisch) Wolfgram of rural Dodge Co. Life on the farm was fascinating to Bev. She loved being outdoors and helping with the care and feeding of the animals.
Bev was a life-long learner who started her education in a one room school house (grades 1-8). Later she earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in Psychiatric Nursing and Administration at UW-Eau Claire, University of Iowa, Northwestern and a doctorate from UW-Madison.
In her chosen profession Bev was passionate about treating and advocating for patients and their loved ones who were living with diseases of the brain. She was a unique and innovative therapist who started the first Lithium support group in.
Wisconsin and founded the Psychiatric Nursing Clinic at UW. Another source of great personal fulfillment for Bev was teaching nursing students at UW. Those whom she treated and taught often affectionately called her Dr. Bev. She earned many accolades and awards in her career including Psychiatric Nurse of the Year from the Wisconsin Nurses Association and Teacher of the Year from UW School of Nursing.
Bev was a fun-loving and multifaceted person who was always ready for a new adventure. She hiked, camped, traveled, played softball, rollerbladed, flew beautiful kites, and went full-tilt down county roads on her motorcycle. She loved movies, plays and all kinds of music. She could really dance! She liked working with her hands – gardening, building furniture, problem-solving and fixing things with her extensive array of tools including her chainsaw.
All in all Bev was an amazing person who will be dearly missed and never forgotten.
She leaves behind two sisters, four brothers, several dear nieces and nephews, a host of grateful patients and students, and her devoted friend and guardian Ann.
Bev will be buried in a grove of hickory tress at Natural Path Sanctuary according to her wishes. We encourage you to share your online condolences with Bev’s family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com
We wish to thank the staff at Agrace Hospice, House of Hope and Renaissance for their caring attention to Bev during her prolonged and difficult illness.
“We’re all just walking each other home” – Ram Dass.
