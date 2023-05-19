Beverly "Bev" Wolfgram

MADISON—Beverly E. “Bev” Wolfgram RN, PhD, age 76, died on Thursday, May 18, 2023 from complications of Parkinson’s disease.

Bev was born on December 30, 1946 in Neenah, WI, the 11th child of James and Mayme (Mielke) Miller. After a tumultuous childhood that included stays in an orphanage and foster homes, at age four and a half Bev and 2 of her brothers were adopted by Edwin and Ena (Zilisch) Wolfgram of rural Dodge Co. Life on the farm was fascinating to Bev. She loved being outdoors and helping with the care and feeding of the animals.