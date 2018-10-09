OREGON-Beverly A. Nehls, age 66, of Oregon, passed away on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare, after fighting a very courageous battle with breast cancer for 11 years.

She was born on July 31, 1952, in Monroe, the daughter of Ernest and Mildred (Sonsteby) Rufener.

Beverly graduated from New Glarus High School in 1970. She was united in marriage to Harry Nehls on July. 31, 1971, at Zwingli United Church of Christ in Monticello.

Beverly worked as a Production Manager for Envigo. She was very dedicated to her work but believed that family always came first. Beverly could always be heard cheering for her Packers, Badgers and Brewers. She loved to quilt, bake, cook, garden, camp, fish, and simply be outdoors, but her most favorite past time was being with her family.

Beverly gave amazing advice and was so approachable with any question or problem. She was the type of person you could call anytime and she would drop what she was doing to help.

Beverly is survived by her daughter, Amanda Elise (Michael) Heelein; two grandchildren, Leah and Brooke; brother, Roger (Judy) Rufener; three nephews, Dennis Rufener, Mark Rufener, and Brian Rufener; and many extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Harry.

Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St, Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, with the Rev. Todd Hackman presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beverly's family to be designated at a later date.

Beverly's family wishes a heartfelt thank you to Dr. David Hei and the entire 1 South Park Oncology Staff, Turville Bay Radiology, Meriter Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare for the loving and compassionate care they provided her over the years.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park Street

608-835-3515