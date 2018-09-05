HOLLANDALE-Betty Suzanne “Sue” Knigge, age 82, of Hollandale, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018 at Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation Center in Stoughton, Wis.

Sue was born on March 20, 1936, in Chicago Ill., the second daughter of Leonard and Signe (Platt) Dupuis. She received a bachelor’s degree in Home Economics, in 1958, from Rosary College (now Dominican University) in River Forest Ill. After graduation, her career began with the USDA Extension – Home Economics.

Suzanne married Elwood"Woody" Knigge on June 25, 1960 in Maywood, Ill. Woody and Sue had a 90-acre Dairy farm in Kenosha, Wis. In 1975, they moved to the Waldwick area where they owned and operated a 250-acre Beef, Sheep and Crop farm on Walnut Hill. Sue worked in Dodgeville as a church secretary. She was a member of the Lutheran Church in Hollandale and of ELCA Women. She enjoyed the company of her family, sewing, flowers, and Home Economics.

Suzanne is survived by her two sons, Darrell (Brooke) Knigge and Walter Knigge of Racine; four grandchildren, Tiffany and Carissa, Westin and Morgan; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and close friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elwood "Woody" Knigge; father, Leonard Dupuis; mother, Signe Platt; and sister, Natalie Dupuis.

Services will be held at NEW HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 305 Madison St., Blanchardville, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, with Pastor Michelle Elfers presiding. Burial will be held at Long Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. There will be a lunch at 12:30 p.m. at the Hollandale Legion Hall, corner of Commerce and 5th Ave, Hollandale. Everyone is welcome. Flowers are welcome.

Memorials may be made in Suzanne's name to Olbrich Botanical Gardens (olbrich.org/donate/remembrances.cfm) where Woody & Sue fondly frequented or to Future Farmers of America Give Blue (ffa.org/giveblue).

Online condolences may be made at gundersonfh.com.



Gunderson-Camacho Mt. Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 North 8th Street

608-437-5077