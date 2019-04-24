Betty Richardson, age 90, of Platteville, Wisconsin, formerly from Potosi, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Park Place Assisted Living in Platteville.

Betty was born on March 4, 1929 in Potosi, the daughter of Raymond and Clarissa (Althaus) Patzner. Betty attended school in Tennyson. Betty was united in marriage to Levi Richardson on August 24, 1948 at St. Andrew Church, Tennyson, WI. The two were blessed with 61 wonderful years together, and six children, before Levi was sadly called home ahead of her on January 8, 2010.

Betty and Levi were avid travelers. They vacationed in Hawaii, Scotland, England, California, Connecticut, Arizona, South Dakota, Canada, Mexico, Florida, South Carolina, Rhode Island, and Tennessee. They also spent many years camping and fishing. They greatly enjoyed hosting family and friends while camping and giving boat rides to grandchildren.

Betty had several jobs over the years, most importantly, being a wonderful mother, grandma, and GG. Betty and Levi farmed for many years in Potosi. Betty also worked off the farm at the Dug Out Restaurant, Rigsby Hollow Greenhouse/Nursery in Potosi then later in Dubuque and finally retiring from Orchard Manor. Betty was a very active volunteer for St. Andrew church for funeral dinners for many years. She always had a fresh baked pie for every funeral.

Betty loved any and all flowers and plants. She loved to garden and had two very large vegetable and flower gardens when her children were growing up. She continued to have vegetable/flower gardens even after they moved from the farm. She also was an awesome cook and baker. Anyone visiting never left her home hungry. Betty was a member of St. Andrew Church her entire life.

Those left to cherish Betty’s memory include her children, Roger Richardson; Ken (Dianna) Richardson; Mark (Paula) Richardson; Janis (Larry) Udelhofen; Lora (Jim) Siegert; son-in-law, Kyle (Avis) Shaw; siblings, Merlin (Joan) Patzner, Mary (John) Thill; and Carol (Gene) Ihm; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Louie Richardson, Jim (Judy) Richardson, Ron (Ruth) Richardson, and Pat Richardson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

They were blessed with sixteen grandchildren; Scot Freiburger, Tracy (Sam) Hoffman, Ricky, Tina, and Roger Richardson, Jennifer (Kevin) Kujawa, Jeremy (Wendy) Richardson, Julia (Ryan) Schaller, Mike (Becky), Matt, and Marty Richardson, Jamie (Sean Tepper) Udelhofen, Lexie (Shane) Straka, Logan (Charity), Lindsey, and Noah Siegert; twenty great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Levi; a daughter, Vicki Shaw; daughter-in-law, Theresa Richardson; an infant grandson, siblings, Marita and Doris Patzner, Charlene Buss, James, Paul and Carl Patzner; sisters-in-law, Esther Robinson, Linda Simmons and Betty Richardson; and brother-in-law Charlie Richardson. The family wishes to thank the wonderful and compassionate staff at Park Place and St. Croix Hospice.