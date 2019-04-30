Betty R. (Lanzendorf) Hook

Madiso- Betty R. Hook, age 95, was called home to be with our Lord on Monday, April 29, 2019.

Betty was born on March 31, 1924, in Leeds, WI, the first child of Marie and Clarence Lanzendorf. Betty met Robert “Bob” Hook, at a high school dance and they married in Fort Jackson, South Carolina on October 13, 1943. While serving in the Army during WWII, Bob was captured during the Battle of the Bulge and was a prisoner of war. Betty vowed to devote her life to Bob when he returned home to her, and has done exactly that for the last 75 years.

While Bob traveled for work, Betty looked after a number of apartment buildings the two owned and managed. After Bob’s retirement, they traveled south in their motor home in the winter months. After a number of years, they bought a home in Englewood, Florida to spend their winters. In between making improvements on the home and landscaping, Bob would fish on the gulf and return with many varieties of seafood that Betty would create elaborate meals with. Betty’s Shrimp Creole is still talked about amongst the family. She loved collecting and processing shells she picked up from the beach and created gorgeous pieces of art for display.

Betty was very gifted and multitalented in all areas of her life. She was a skilled seamstress and made everything from drapes to clothing. She loved to play the organ, tend to her garden with Bob and was very knowledgeable about vitamins and health food. Betty had a very strong faith in God and was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Madison. She and Bob volunteered their time in the local thrift store and gave generously to many charities.

She is survived by her husband, Bob; her only sister, Evelyn Gorsuch; and her nephews, Steven (Jan), Jeffrey (Diane) and Michael Gorsuch (Tamara) and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019, at ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2126 N. Sherman Ave., with the Rev. Gerry Kuhnke presiding. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Leeds. Visitation will be held at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.

