Betty M. Leffler, age 92, of Dodgeville, died on Monday, September 3, 2018 at Upland Hills Health, following a brief illness.

Betty was born on November 13, 1925 in Dodgeville to Ray and Florence (Dagenhart) Theobald. She was a 1943 graduate of the Hollandale High School. Betty married Halvor “Bud” Brue on January 13, 1945. The couple farmed near Dodgeville until his death on February 1, 1968. Betty married Kenneth Leffler of Dodgeville on May 17, 1969 and they enjoyed 49 years together. Betty enjoyed sewing, cooking and playing cards. Her greatest joy came from time spent with her family.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Clara Miles Theobald; a son, Thomas Brue; a sister, Jane (Ken) Caldwell and a sister-in-law, Ann Theobald.

Betty is survived by her husband, Kenneth of Dodgeville; two daughters, Carol (Bill) Polkinghorn of Montfort and Sandra Foster of Barneveld; six grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; a brother, Edward “Ted” Theobald of Barneveld as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Grace Lutheran Church in Dodgeville. Pastor Mark Williamson will officiate with inurnment in East Side Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Saturday after 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Grace Lutheran Church would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com