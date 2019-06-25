Betty M. Korth

Betty May Korth, age 75, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. Betty was born on June 4, 1944 in Algoma, WI to Willie and Marvel Korth. She graduated from Algoma High School and then relocated to Madison to attend Madison Business College. Betty worked at Knowledge Unlimited as a bookkeeper/secretary for many years. After retirement she was able to pursue traveling in many beautiful countries. Betty was very active in her grandchildren's lives. When she wasn't with her grandchildren she volunteered with Bethel Lutheran and Dane County Humane Society. She also enjoyed dancing, being outdoors and boating. Betty will be greatly missed.

Betty is survived by her children, Tammy (Dana) Collins, Debbie (John) Delabarre, and Diane (Troy) Maltby; grandchildren, Tyler, Justin, Drew, Paige, Evan and Ryan; Mother, Marvel; brother, Karl (Cheryl). She is further survived by nieces, other family and friends. She is preceded in death by the father of her children, Marvin Marks, Jr.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4PM until 6PM on Friday, June 28, 2019 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 5701 Odana Road, Madison. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Shawano.

A special thanks to the caregivers at Evergreen and Agrace Hospice, for their care and support.

