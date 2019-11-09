Madison: Betty Louise Rayburn, age 97, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. She was living at All Saints Memory Care on Madison's west side. Betty was born in Toledo, Ohio, and graduated as valedictorian from Clay High School in Oregon, Ohio. She also graduated from Davis Business College, Toledo, Ohio.

Betty lived and worked in Toledo, Ohio, Little Rock, Arkansas, Houston Texas, Lincoln, Clinton, Zion and Robinson, Illinois, and Madison. At the time of her retirement she was working as a unit supervisor for the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vance S. Rayburn and her granddaughter Marie Catrine. She is survived by her sons; Vance L. Rayburn, Madison, and Ralph F. Rayburn (Mary Ann) Portland, Oregon. Her grandchildren; Sam Rayburn, Chicago, Illinois, Joe Rayburn, Portland, Oregon, Monica Sioco (Sean), Kenosha, WI, and Michelle Pounders (Jon), Kenosha, WI. She is also survived by Seven great grandchildren.

Betty was a devoted Christian Scientist. Any contribution should be made to Agrace HospiceCare which provided outstanding care, or to All Saints Memory Care, which likewise provided wonderful care and support.