Betty Louise Odell

Betty Odell, age 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at her new home in Cottage Grove.

She was born in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Albert Scholz and Irene (nee Nyczaj) Scholz. Betty graduated from Fenger High School in 1951. She married Robert Clark on Christmas Day 1953; he preceded her in death on June 23, 1997. They had two children, Karen Clark Turino and Cheri Clark. She married Norman Odell on March 18, 2004; he preceded her in death on Nov. 27, 2018.

Above all else, Betty valued time with family and friends, old and new. She was THE "cool" mom, whose house was the place to be, even after her children left for college. She loved people; her wit and sense of humor were legendary. She enjoyed word games and was a gifted writer, with several published magazine articles. She was brilliant with words, but hated technology--it was a banner day when she finally put the IBM Selectric in the closet in favor of a word processor! She was also a world-champion coupon clipper as well as a prolific contest winner; her prizes included a trip to Hawaii, a custom-made couch, a flat-screen TV (50 inch, in 1993!), and uncounted dinners and gas tank fill-ups, to name just a few. She loved walking (an hour every day at the crack of dawn), hanging at the YMCA, ping-pong and bowling, winning a medal at the Senior Olympics.

Betty is survived by two daughters, Cheri Clark (Eldridge) and Karen (Dr. Tim) Turino; four grandchildren, Jacob and Mitchell Turino and Caitlin and Austin Eldridge; three sisters, Billie Johnson, Sharon (Bill) Noeltner and Jerri Medley; step-children, Donna Kuhn, Eileen Teper (Herschel), and Mike Odell (Candace), and many nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Robert K. Clark and Norman R. Odell, Ph.D.; grandson, Robbie Turino; son-in-law, Fred Eldridge; brother-in-law, Sheldon Johnson; and nephew, Jason Marley.

The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Country Club Village and Right at Home, Hot Springs, Ark., and Aster Assisted Living, Cottage Grove, for their amazing care and concern for Betty.

An informal open house to celebrate Betty's life is tentatively scheduled at ASTER ASSISTED LIVING, 139 E. Reynolds St., Cottage Grove, Wis., from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Please check for updates online at bit.ly/bettyodell. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may be made to a charity close to your heart in Betty's name. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420