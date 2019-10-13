Sun Prairie - Betty L. Isaacson, age 68, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare with her husband by her side. She was born on June 8, 1951, the daughter of Orrlan and Jean (Cowles) Gudenschwager.

At the age of 9, Betty moved to the Philippians to help her family with missionary work. They returned to the United States after she graduated from high school and then she went on to attend Milton College, where she earned a bachelor of science degree in biology in May of 1973. In June of 1972, Betty was united in marriage to James "Jim" Isaacson in Edgerton, Wisconsin. For 25 years, she was the church secretary for Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

Betty was very talented with her hands, excelling in quilting and stitching crafts, gardening, baking and thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors. She cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years; James Isaacson, two sons: Theron (Karrie) Isaacson and Marcus (Laura) Isaacson, four grandchildren; Haley, Boden, Clara and Nolan, her mother; Jean M. Gudenschwager, and a brother; Eric (Lisa) Gudenschwager. She is also survived by many other loving family and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her father and a brother James Gudenschwager.

Funeral services will be held at BETHLEHEM LUTHERAN CHURCH, 300 Broadway Drive, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:00 am with Reverend Charlie Brandt, Reverend Steve Vera and Reverend Wilfred Grieser officiating. A visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 9:00 am until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Betty to Orphan Grain Train, N4993th 6th Drive, Westfield, WI 53964 to help with making of quilts.