Betty Jane Koppen

Betty J. Koppen, 86 of Kieler, WI passed away on Friday, September 14, 2018 at Luther Manor in Dubuque, IA.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 18th at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, with Pastor Dan Whitford officiating.

Burial will be in the Jamestown Cemetery in Louisburg, WI. Friends may call on Monday, September 17th from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI and on Tuesday, September 18th from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

Complete arrangements are pending.