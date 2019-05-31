Betty J. Leyh, 90, of Platteville, died on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Edenbrook of Platteville. Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.

Rev. Naomi Garber will officiate. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Betty J. Leyh Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Betty was born on September 15, 1928 in Cuba City, Wisconsin, daughter of Ross and Esther Lillian (Miller) Dickens. She was united in marriage in 1946 to Loran Riege and he preceded her in death in 1981. In 1982 Betty married Willie Leyh and he preceded her in death in 2000. For many years Betty worked at Riege Produce, Platteville, where she candled eggs. She was an active member of First English Lutheran Church, Platteville. She enjoyed going to her daily coffee clutch at McDonald's. Betty, though, was a true matriarch of her family, always willing to lend a helping hand and helping to take care of family whenever needed.

Betty is survived by her two daughters, Sue Wagner and her husband, Dick Shockley, and Paula Hooks; three grandchildren, Brian (Tonia) Wagner, Jennifer (John) March, and Amy (Terry) Kleckner; four great-grandchildren, Blake and Paige Wagner, Jarett (fiance, Allyssa Tossi) March and Jason March; great-great-grandson, Jameson; sister-in-law, Jean Dickens, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death also by her parents, grandson, Mark Wagner in infancy, sister, Dorothy David and brother, Raymond Dickens.