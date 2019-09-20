MADISON/PUNTA GORDA, Fla.-Betty J. Falch, age 90 passed into the arms of her Savior on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.

Her passing was in the care of her family at her home in Sandhill Gardens, Punta Gorda, Fla. She will be dearly missed by her many friends and family who have loved her so well over the many years of her life.

Betty was born in Madison, Wis. While growing up, she also spent time in Ellsworth, Wis. For 23 years, she was employed by the State of Wisconsin Job Service. She brought her energy and commitment to that agency, serving in a variety of capacities until her retirement in 1990.

In 1991, Betty moved to Harbor Cove, in North Port, Fla. She spent the reminder of her life in Florida; loving the blue sky, spectacular white clouds and warm sunny weather. Betty always claimed that those where the best years of her life. She was active and vibrant in all that she pursued: dance, exercise, travel, writing, starting a singles group and volunteering at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Retreat Center and Hospice.

Betty was preceded in death by her former husbands, Alex Falch Jr. and Lyman Johnson; as well as her parents, Eldon and Selma Anderson. As an only child she embraced and reciprocated the love and affection of Alex's and Lyman's family; the closeness of the large family of siblings that she never had.

Her surviving family mourn her loss, daughters, Deborah (Ron) Heilig and Candace (Mark) Moody and their sons Jonathan (Corey) Moody and Matthew (Laura) Moody; and four great-grandchildren, Maddie, Megan, Theo and Calvin; the Johnson family, Mary (Myrel), Gary (Jeanine), Chris (Linda), and Mike (Lynn); and Falch family, Dick (Helen) and Iretta (Tony) and their children.

During Betty's life in Harbor Cove, and in her final years at Royal Palm in Port Charlotte, Fla. and Sandhill Gardens in Punta Gorda, she developed many close friendships that she valued greatly. Thank you for your love and support.

Memorial services for Betty will be held in Florida and Wisconsin. In Wisconsin, the memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, with a light meal to follow. Betty's ashes will be laid to rest in Wisconsin, alongside her parents Eldon and Selma. Memorials may be gifted in Betty's name to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

