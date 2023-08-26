Betty I. Thompson, age 89 of Darlington, WI passed away Friday, August 25, 2023 at Lafayette Manor in Darlington, WI. Betty was born July 1, 1934 in Freeport, IL the daughter of LeRoy and Irene (Thom) Tregoning. Betty spent her entire life within the community she loved so much. She was a proud graduate of Darlington High School. In 1954, Betty married the love of her life, H. Stuart Thompson, at Darlington United Methodist Church. Together, they built a life on their farm, where Betty was an integral part of the farm's operation. Betty also spent time working at Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County for several years.
Betty was a woman of many passions and interests, all of which revolved around her family, her faith, and her community. She loved spending time in her garden and working alongside Stuart on the farm. Betty was also a lifelong member of Darlington United Methodist Church, its Women’s Loyalty Circle, and its church choir. She was also very active in her children’s lives as a cub scout den leader and the 4H ceramics instructor. Betty was a proud member of the Eastern Star for 70 years, a past Matron, and a Grand Representative.
Above all, Betty was most proud of her family. She is survived by her children: Cynthia (Glenn) Sato, John Thompson, Darci (Paul) Kluesner, and Wayne (Tina Brugger) Thompson. Her love extended to her ten grandchildren: Jessica Embrick, Dana Hudson, Jory Erpenbach, Michelle Evans; Peter, Mike, and Mark Thompson; Grady Kluesner; Kari Gornik and Kyle Thompson. Betty was also blessed with fourteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild whom she adored; and brother Robert Tregoning. She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Stuart in 2017, a sister Janet Halverson, and a daughter in infancy Barbara Ann.
Betty enjoyed ceramics, making everything from cookie jars to ornaments out of clay. She had a knack for quilting, gardening, and canning. In her free time, she enjoyed reading a good book. Above all, Betty cherished spending time with her grandchildren. Her legacy lives on in the hearts of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild who will remember her for her unwavering love, kindness, and faith.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Darlington United Methodist Church with Rev. InSun Lee officiating. Burial will be in Union Grove Cemetery in Darlington. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 28, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Erickson Funeral Home (508 Park Place, Darlington, WI 5350) and from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM at the Church on August 29, 2023. The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Betty’s name.
