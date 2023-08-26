Betty I. Thompson

Betty I. Thompson, age 89 of Darlington, WI passed away Friday, August 25, 2023 at Lafayette Manor in Darlington, WI. Betty was born July 1, 1934 in Freeport, IL the daughter of LeRoy and Irene (Thom) Tregoning. Betty spent her entire life within the community she loved so much. She was a proud graduate of Darlington High School. In 1954, Betty married the love of her life, H. Stuart Thompson, at Darlington United Methodist Church. Together, they built a life on their farm, where Betty was an integral part of the farm's operation. Betty also spent time working at Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County for several years.

Betty was a woman of many passions and interests, all of which revolved around her family, her faith, and her community. She loved spending time in her garden and working alongside Stuart on the farm. Betty was also a lifelong member of Darlington United Methodist Church, its Women’s Loyalty Circle, and its church choir. She was also very active in her children’s lives as a cub scout den leader and the 4H ceramics instructor. Betty was a proud member of the Eastern Star for 70 years, a past Matron, and a Grand Representative.