Betty Dreessens, age 84 of Monroe, died Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home. Betty was born on November 16, 1934 in Corby, England, the daughter of George and Ellen (Bruce) Elrick. She was married to Martin Wehrspann and later married John T. Dreessens who preceded her in death on April 30, 1996. Betty lived in Cuba City and Platteville before moving to Monroe in 2013. She worked at Advance Transformer in Platteville for ten years and enjoyed knitting, shopping, and watching movies.

She is survived by seven children, Gloria Wehrspann, John (Tammy) Wehrspann, Helen (Mike) Schwendinger, Mike (Cathy) Wehrspann, Jim (Joan) Wehrspann, Kevin (Jean) Wehrspann, and Paticia (Doug) Crooks; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Martin and John; two sisters, Mazie and Jean; and one brother, Bill.

Per Betty's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Inurnment will be at a later date in St. Rose Cemetery, Cuba City. The NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net.