Betty Bishop (Elliott) Lowry went home to the Lord peacefully on September 21, 2019 at Reena Senior Living in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin.

Born November 6, 1930 in Kansas City, Missouri, she was the only child of Estes and Beryl Elliott. Betty

received a degree in Home Economics from Iowa State University. She married William (Bill) Eugene Lowry August 28, 1954. Shortly after their wedding, they moved to the Lowry family farm just outside Kansas City, Missouri.

Together, Betty and Bill started the Smithville Animal Hospital, and she managed the business end of the vet practice for over 40 years. She was a loving mother, raising two boys, Jim and Rick. Family was her priority and her gift was caring for others. It was a combination that enabled her to care for her father-in-law for a decade, and then do the same for her mother for over ten years.

Betty was an active member of the Liberty United Methodist Church, where she served in their Stephen's Ministry. She learned to play golf at age 50.

Following her husband's death in 1997, Betty became an avid Kansas City Chief fan. She was always ready to welcome family and friends to her home, and especially enjoyed a game of bridge.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Bill. Survivors include two sons: Jim (Diane) and Rick (Jennifer), six grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was busy knitting in anticipation of the arrival of two great-grandchildren.

Visitation is Thursday, September 26 from 5:30 to 7:00 pm at the First United Methodist Church in Fort Atkinson. Funeral services are Friday, September 27 at 11:00 am at the church, with a fellowship lunch to follow.

Burial services are Saturday, October 12 at 11:00 am at the Newcomer's White Chapel Funeral Home & Cemetery in Gladstone, Missouri.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

